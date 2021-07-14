Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $6.30 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,155 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 110,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.30 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

