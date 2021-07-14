Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 3,651 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,069,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,604,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,316,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $908.07 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $920.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $871.60. The firm has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $910.23.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

