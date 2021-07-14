Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,994 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $66,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,611 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James set a $42.37 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.32.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

