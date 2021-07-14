EDUCare (EKT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.75 Million

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. During the last seven days, EDUCare has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One EDUCare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $880,391.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00050653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.08 or 0.00843861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005442 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

