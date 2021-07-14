Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.14.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $319,921.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,362 shares of company stock worth $18,672,161 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.32. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $109.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

