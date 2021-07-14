eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.32% of eHealth worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in eHealth by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in eHealth by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 10.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $120.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.23.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

