Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $108.99 million and approximately $237,637.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,880,847,658 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.