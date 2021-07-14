Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Up 385.7% in June

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 385.7% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EKTAY stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.87. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $436.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.96 million. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, analysts predict that Elekta AB will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.2089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EKTAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

