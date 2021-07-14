Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.73. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$14.37, with a volume of 1,008,996 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EFN. TD Securities lowered Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 23.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.33.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$248.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$242.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.0299999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total value of C$454,407.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,489.40. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total value of C$546,136.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,164,513.70.

About Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

