Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Short Interest Up 350.6% in June

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 464,600 shares, a growth of 350.6% from the June 15th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,395,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EEGI opened at 0.00 on Wednesday. Eline Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.01.

About Eline Entertainment Group

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Graystone Education, Inc, provides various education services. It also offers consulting services to public and private institutions, including charter schools, private k-12 schools, and higher education institutions at the undergraduate and graduate level.

