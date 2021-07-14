Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Short Interest Up 350.6% in June

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 464,600 shares, a growth of 350.6% from the June 15th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,395,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of EEGI opened at 0.00 on Wednesday. Eline Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.01.
About Eline Entertainment Group
