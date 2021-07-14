Ellaism (ELLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $92,124.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $92,124.00 and $19.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,990.42 or 0.06074803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00139150 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 46,941,908 coins and its circulating supply is 46,890,577 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

