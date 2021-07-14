Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) fell 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 109,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 195,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Else Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. It offers baby snacks under the HEART brand; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and nutritional drinks, as well as dried food snacks.

