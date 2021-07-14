Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMRAF. Raymond James cut shares of Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Emera from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of Emera stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $45.58. 1,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,438. Emera has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.42.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

