Emercoin Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 14th. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $14,323.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,789,621 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

