Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.76. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $59.83 and a 1 year high of $99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

