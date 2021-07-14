Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $137.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Endava traded as high as $120.45 and last traded at $120.45, with a volume of 953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.97.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

Get Endava alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Endava by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 2,444.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.77, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.