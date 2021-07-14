Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.77

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 22.77 and last traded at 22.82, with a volume of 13626 shares. The stock had previously closed at 24.10.

EDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.92.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 28.05.

In other news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.11, for a total transaction of 101,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately 100,080.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 2,033,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,994,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.