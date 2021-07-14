Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.77

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 22.77 and last traded at 22.82, with a volume of 13626 shares. The stock had previously closed at 24.10.
EDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.92.
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 28.05.
Endeavor Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDR)
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
