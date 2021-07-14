Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.75.

EDV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at C$26,825,631.30.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$28.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$23.12 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The firm has a market cap of C$7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 27.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.13.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$805.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$619.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

