Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.17. Enerflex shares last traded at C$7.93, with a volume of 150,106 shares trading hands.

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a report on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$711.15 million and a PE ratio of 13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.17.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Enerflex Company Profile (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

