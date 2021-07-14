Energi (NRG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.77 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $66.55 million and $1.77 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00004746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00036365 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00253327 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00037143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00012615 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 42,807,976 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.