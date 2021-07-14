Energi (NRG) Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00004490 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $62.44 million and $1.85 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00036066 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.64 or 0.00260431 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00035427 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 42,798,110 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

