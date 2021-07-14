Energo Market Capitalization Reaches $1.91 Million (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 104% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Energo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Energo has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Energo has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $1,659.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00051562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.04 or 0.00853121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

