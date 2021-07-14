Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$13.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ERF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.68.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.34. The company had a trading volume of 445,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,390. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -2.08. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$2.22 and a 52-week high of C$9.28.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$288.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 244,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,780,074.04. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $526,550.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.