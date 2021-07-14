Enigma (ENG) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.56 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, Enigma has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $1.56 million and $2.72 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.04 or 0.00375428 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000247 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.41 or 0.01560438 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

