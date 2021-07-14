EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Short Interest Update

EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the June 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ESNC opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02. EnSync has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
EnSync Company Profile
