Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) Insider Andrew Law Purchases 64,778 Shares

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) insider Andrew Law acquired 64,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £11,012.26 ($14,387.59).

Enteq Upstream stock remained flat at $GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 72,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,609. The company has a market capitalization of £11.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.42. Enteq Upstream Plc has a one year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

Enteq Upstream Company Profile

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

