Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) Insider Andrew Law Purchases 64,778 Shares

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) insider Andrew Law acquired 64,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £11,012.26 ($14,387.59).
Enteq Upstream stock remained flat at $GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 72,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,609. The company has a market capitalization of £11.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.42. Enteq Upstream Plc has a one year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24).
Enteq Upstream Company Profile
See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Enteq Upstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enteq Upstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.