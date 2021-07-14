Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Shares Purchased by Knoll Capital Management LLC

Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Entera Bio comprises about 4.4% of Knoll Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Knoll Capital Management LLC owned 7.56% of Entera Bio worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 8.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Entera Bio stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.41. 7,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,501,198. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.24. Entera Bio Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,448.54% and a negative return on equity of 243.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Entera Bio Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

