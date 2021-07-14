Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ETR opened at $101.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.04. Entergy has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

