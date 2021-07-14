Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 108.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,345,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 691,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 54,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of EFSC opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.10. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

