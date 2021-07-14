Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Critical Analysis

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enthusiast Gaming N/A N/A N/A LiveVox N/A 62.68% 1.23%

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and LiveVox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 6.34 -$20.05 million ($0.24) -19.67 LiveVox N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

LiveVox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enthusiast Gaming.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.2% of LiveVox shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of LiveVox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enthusiast Gaming and LiveVox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 3 0 3.00 LiveVox 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enthusiast Gaming presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.86%. LiveVox has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.67%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than LiveVox.

Summary

LiveVox beats Enthusiast Gaming on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. The company serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.