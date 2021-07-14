Enzyme Price Tops $80.82 on Exchanges (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for $80.82 or 0.00246135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $144.89 million and $6.95 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enzyme has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

