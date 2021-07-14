EOS Market Cap Tops $3.68 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.68 billion and $1.07 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $3.85 or 0.00011731 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 167.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000519 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,031,272,112 coins and its circulating supply is 955,188,367 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

