EOSDT Trading Up 0.9% This Week (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $107,695.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOSDT has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00112391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00151624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,899.21 or 1.00261595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.73 or 0.00956118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002807 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

