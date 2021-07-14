EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,321 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.2% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $36,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $348.18. 572,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,088,840. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $358.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,278,170 shares of company stock valued at $742,928,478. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.