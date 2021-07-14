EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 16,941 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.3% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $40,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,607 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.07.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON stock traded up $3.80 on Wednesday, reaching $227.88. 68,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,185. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $158.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

