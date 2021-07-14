EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,961 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 1.4% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $42,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 93.8% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.97. 321,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,088,926. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.59. The stock has a market cap of $332.44 billion, a PE ratio of -73.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

