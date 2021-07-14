EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,908 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

Shares of HD traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.51. 83,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,294. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $339.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.13.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

