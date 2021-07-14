EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,120 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $407.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,383. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $419.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

