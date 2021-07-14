EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,271 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.6% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $49,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 87,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after acquiring an additional 62,403 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.70.

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.48. The stock had a trading volume of 154,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,058. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.22. The company has a market capitalization of $448.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

