EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $24,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,429,000 after acquiring an additional 55,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HCA traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $219.65. 14,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,723. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.73 and a 52-week high of $221.71.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Citigroup lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.95.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

