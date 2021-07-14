EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 22,431 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $27,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. S&T Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,403,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.95. 3,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,022. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $142.16 and a twelve month high of $228.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.59.

