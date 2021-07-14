EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $23,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 764.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after buying an additional 61,882 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 14.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.03. 5,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,940. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

