EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2,088.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54,347 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,657. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.80 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.97. The firm has a market cap of $136.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.