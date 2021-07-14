EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $32.67 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 14,802 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 1.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Keysight Technologies worth $32,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,578. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $158.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.84.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

