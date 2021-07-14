EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $37.06 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,141 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.2% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $37,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.18. 39,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $414.35. The stock has a market cap of $180.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.50.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

