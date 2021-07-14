EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,244 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $53.28. 214,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,929,783. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.