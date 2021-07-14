EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $3,489,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,988,000 after buying an additional 49,825 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $278.43. 58,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,076. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.76 and a fifty-two week high of $280.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

