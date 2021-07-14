EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 106,900 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 106,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 56,105 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,251 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,717.0% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 130,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 126,071 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 465,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 108,572 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.74. 39,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,260. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $78.41.

