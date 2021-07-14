EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,975 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,190 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for about 1.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $31,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $68.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,087,478. The company has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.21 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

