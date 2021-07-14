EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Valero Energy worth $22,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,575.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 205,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 193,098 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

NYSE VLO traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $68.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,911. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

